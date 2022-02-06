BSF neutralizes three Pak smugglers in Jammu, seizes 36 packets of Narcotics

Border Security Force (BSF) on early Sunday neutralized three Pakistani smugglers and recovered 36 packets of Narcotics weighing approximately 36 kilogram in Jammu.

BSF said that the smugglers were trying to smuggle narcotics through Samba International Border.

The seized narcotics are likely to be heroin.

"In the early hours of 6 Feb, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralized 3 Pak smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through Samba International border and recovered 36 Packets (Approx 36 Kgs) of Narcotics, likely to be Heroin and thwarted a big smuggling attempt," said SPS Sandhu, Deputy Inspector General, BSF Jammu.

The search of the area is in progress, said the officer.

( With inputs from ANI )

