BSF on high alert along India-Bangladesh border

Agartala, July 21 The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers are on a high alert in view of the grim situation in Bangladesh, officials said here on Sunday.

Tripura Frontier Inspector General (IG) of the BSF Patel Piyush Purushottam Das said that the current law and order situation in Bangladesh due to anti-reservation agitation is causing security challenges for the border force.

“With 856 km border, the security challenges also exist in Tripura as the state is surrounded on almost all sides by Bangladesh,” the IG told the media, adding that one of the prime concerns right now is the safe return of Indian students studying there.

“Senior BSF Commanders are keeping a close watch on the prevailing border situation. Additional BSF forces were also deployed along the border to maintain the highest vigil. BSF troops are on high alert to deal with any situation that might arise due to the prevailing disturbances in our neighbouring country,” the IG said.

BSF is fully committed to securing the boundaries of the country in the bordering state of Tripura and fully prepared to deal with any challenges that the current situation might throw up, the IG further said.

The senior IPS officer said that the number of Indian students in Bangladesh is believed to be close to 8,000 and most of them are enrolled in the medical colleges in Comilla, Brahmanbaria and Dhaka.

Till Saturday evening, 365 students belonging to various Indian states have entered Tripura through the four check posts, including Integrated Check Posts in Agartala in West Tripura district and Srimantapur in Sepahijala district.

Das said that the BSF has made all arrangements at these check posts and ICPs for the safe arrival of the students and provided refreshments, food packets, transportation, and medical assistance.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) helped a lot to facilitate the students to enter India while BSF officials have maintained close coordination with the local administration and other agencies so that the entire process takes place without any glitch.

“I have given clear directions to my officers to personally supervise the arrival of these students through the check posts/ICPs so that no inconvenience is faced by them,” the BSF IG said.

He said that the BSF has been very thankful to BGB, which in spite of the law and order situation and its heavy commitment, has helped the students by providing transportation and safe passage up to the Agartala border for around 36 stranded students who were studying in Brahmanbaria Medical College, about 40 km from Agartala border.

“This is a testimony to the cooperation and good relations that exist between BSF and BGB,” the IG said.

The BSF official said that they are expecting more students to cross over in the coming days and BSF is fully prepared to provide all assistance and ensure their safe return to home.

He said: “We are fully seized of the situation and have beefed up the security so that criminal elements from across the border don’t take advantage of the current situation."

The External Affairs Ministry in Delhi said that the High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna are available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by the Indian nationals.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in Delhi that around 15,000 Indian nationals, including 8,500 students, reside in Bangladesh.

He said that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is monitoring the situation, while the High Commission in Dhaka will provide regular updates on the situation there.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry has urged Indian nationals in Bangladesh to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission in Dhaka and to be in touch with the High Commission.

Bangladesh has announced the imposition of a curfew and the deployment of military forces after police failed to quell days of deadly unrest that has spread throughout the country.

Violence erupted in the country after protests by students demanding reforms in the quota system for government jobs.

The clashes between student demonstrators and police have killed at least 133 people so far.

