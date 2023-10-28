BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meeting at IB in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 28 A Wing Commander Commandant level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pakistani Rangers at Border Outpost Octroi at the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

"BSF delegation leader lodged a strong protest to Pak Rangers for unprovoked firing in Arnia area in the night intervening 26/27 Oct 2023," BSF said in a statement.

BSF said that the meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere to maintain peace and tranquility on the International border.

