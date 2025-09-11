BSF, Punjab Police seize 27 pistols close to India-Pakistan border

Chandigarh, Sep 11 In one of the largest seizures of pistols in recent times close to the India-Pakistan international fencing in Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a coordinated operation with state police, apprehended two arms smugglers and seized a huge cache of arms, comprising 27 pistols, and ammunition in the Fazilka sector.

Based on a meticulously developed information into a precise intelligence, a joint strategic ambush of the BSF and police was laid near Mahar Khiwa Mansa village in Fazilka of district during the night time, the BSF said.

After a patient wait of many hours, the ambush team noticed suspicious movement in the wee hours and successfully apprehended one criminal, and recovered 27 pistols, 54 magazines and 470 rounds from a big sack in his possession.

It said after sustained questioning of the accused, the team managed to apprehend his another associate from the same village. The accused are residents of Teja Rohella and Mahar Jamsher village, respectively.

Both are in the custody of the police for further investigation to unearth their wider nexus and cross-border linkages.

Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that this huge weapon consignment was sourced from Pakistan through a foreign-based entity, intended for use by criminal gangs in the state.

The arrested accused individuals were attempting to deliver these arms to ground operatives of criminal groups on the directions of their foreign handlers.

The DGP said further investigations are being conducted to establish forward and backward linkages to identify other members involved in this module and track the origins of the smuggled weapons.

Assistant Inspector General (Ferozepur) Gursewak Singh Brar said the identity and role of the foreign entity, along with its broader network, are under investigation.

The BSF said the recovery marked a historic success. The operation also highlighted synergy between the BSF and the police in combating cross-border arms smuggling.

Also, the swift action by security forces has averted a major threat of arms proliferation among anti-national elements attempting to destabilise peace in Punjab.

