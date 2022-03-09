BSF recovers drone close to International Border in Punjab

New Delhi, March 9 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that its troopers have recovered one drone in a wheat field near village Havelian in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

The quadcopter was found in the wheat field, which is 1,000 meters away from the International Border.

"Troops of BSF have recovered one quadcopter (drone) in a wheat field near village Havelian, approximately 1000 meters from the border," the BSF Punjab Frontier said.

The Punjab Frontier officials said that the troopers heard the humming sound of a flying object during the early hours and the object was fired upon.

"Subsequently, during search operations, we recovered one quadcopter (Drone) in a wheat field near village Havelian," the officials said, adding "that no contraband or arms were found so far in the search operation."

On March 7 too, the BSF shot down a drone coming from the Pakistan side in Punjab's Ferozepur sector. According to the BSF officials, on Monday around 0255 hours, the forward deployed troopers heard the humming sound of a suspicious flying object coming from Pakistan side to India side in AOR Ferozepur sector. Immediately all troopers were alerted and fired upon the 'Flying Object' and also illuminated the area by firing Para bombs and the drone was shot down.

The BSF personnel found that along with the drone a small bag (green coloured) was attached which contained four packets in a yellow wrapping and one small packet in black colour wrapping. The gross weight of the contraband items was found to be around 4.17 kgs (with packing material) and of 250 gm of black colour wrapping.

India's border guarding force has been working on anti-drone technology in collaboration with the Defence Ministry research wing DRDO and soon will have the anti-drone technology to prevent the entry of quadcopter into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side.

