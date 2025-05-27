BSF releases video of 'Op Sindoor', says 'fully prepared' to prevent Pak infiltration

Jammu, May 27 The Border Security Force (BSF), which played a critical role in 'Operation Sindoor' alongside the Indian armed forces, has released new visuals of the military action undertaken on May 7 against nine high-value terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The offensive was launched in direct response to the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where four heavily armed terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliate, killed 26 innocent and unarmed people, mostly tourists from India.

The Indian armed forces, through multiple Press briefings, have kept the public informed about 'Operation Sindoor'.

In continuation of this, the BSF released a 5-minute, 21-second video capturing intense action by Indian forces on several terror infrastructure facilities across the border.

In the video, the Indian armed forces are seen targeting and destroying multiple key launchpads and military posts.

The footage also shows the Pakistan Rangers fleeing from the scene as the BSF retaliated with precision. BSF personnel are seen actively engaged at various posts, launching calculated strikes on enemy positions across the border.

During a press conference, BSF Inspector General (IG) Jammu, Shashank Anand, detailed Pakistan's response following the Indian operation.

"On May 9, Pakistan targeted several of our posts, using flat trajectory weapons and mortars. They even fired on one of our villages, Abdullian. Our jawans gave them a befitting reply. When their firing slowed down, they increased drone activity. In retaliation, BSF targeted and destroyed the Mastpur terror launchpad," he said.

He further warned of potential infiltration attempts, saying, "We are receiving several inputs about terrorists returning to their camps and launchpads, and possible infiltration along the LoC and the International Border. Security forces must stay alert."

Highlighting the BSF's preparedness, Anand stated, "The BSF operates its Intelligence network and maintains close coordination with national Intelligence agencies. During the operation, Pakistan evacuated several villages, imposing curfew-like conditions. The Pakistani Army enforced strict restrictions in those areas."

Later, speaking to IANS, IG Anand added, "When 'Operation Sindoor' was launched on May 7, it was anticipated that Pakistan would retaliate. The BSF was on full alert along the International Border in Jammu. Upon facing unprovoked firing, we responded forcefully. Surveillance footage confirms the destruction of three major terror launchpads inside Pakistan, sending a clear message that India will not tolerate terrorist infiltration."

Reaffirming the BSF's vigilance, he said, "We are fully prepared and capable of preventing any infiltration across the border. With the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, we are ensuring the safety and enthusiasm of Indian citizens. At the same time, we will continue to maintain constant vigilance and surveillance on the borders."

