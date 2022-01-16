BSF rescued 33 woman trafficking victims on Bengal border in 2021

New Delhi, Jan 16 India's premier border guarding force BSF on Sunday said that by enhancing anti-human trafficking mechanism along the West Bengal border, it has rescued 33 women in 2021 and out of which 28 were women and five minor girls while 33 traffickers and touts were also nabbed during this period.

The South Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) had deployed 'Anti Human Trafficking Units' on January 15, 2021, identifying vulnerable areas for human trafficking in its border area and they have been deployed to rescue victims of human trafficking and to nab touts.

The Force while sharing the details of the South Bengal Frontier after completion of one tear of the anti-trafficking system, also said that after the deployment of Anti Human Trafficking Unit in the sensitive area on the border, the cases of human trafficking have substantially reduced but needs more time to get it eradicated.

"To root out the cases of human trafficking, as much as it is necessary to put the touts (buyers) behind the bars, it is equally important to make the poor and innocent girls aware about the heinous act of human trafficking, so that no girl or` women should fall prey to these human traffickers," the Senior Spokesperson and DIG of South Bengal Frontier Surjit Singh Guleria said.

DIG Guleria also said that in most of the cases it has been observed that human traffickers lure poor innocent girls (women) for making money by promising good jobs like beauty parlor, bar dancer, helper in gym, massage parlour, waiter work, house maid etc, and push them into the inhuman business of prostitution and touts take advantage of them.

Explaining the set up of the 'Anti Human Trafficking Unit', an important part of the BSF South Bengal Frontier, he further said that BSF is trying to stop human trafficking by staying on the International border and keeping strict vigil on the vulnerable points on the international border.

The DIG of South Bengal Frontier also said that the brokers or touts involved in human trafficking bring poor and gullible girls or young women of Bangladesh across the border with the lure of good jobs and money and push them into abominable work like prostitution.

"These days BSF is taking very strict steps to stop human trafficking on the border. All the Anti Human trafficking Units under the leadership of Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier have been deployed on the border. The main objective of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit is to nab all the syndicates involved in human trafficking and hand them over to the law and put them behind bars", Guleria added further.

