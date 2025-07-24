BSF search operation on after suspected infiltration in J&K's Jammu district

Jammu, July 24 Border Security Force (BSF) troopers on Thursday continued a search operation along the international border (IB) after suspected infiltration in the R.S. Pura sector of Jammu district.

BSF officials said the operation began late on Wednesday night and continued through the early hours of Thursday.

Troopers carried out coordinated searches in the forward villages, agricultural fields, and dense vegetation near the border fence.

"An infiltration alert was also issued across the R.S. Pura and Arnia sectors, prompting night patrolling and intensified surveillance measures. Additional personnel, dog squads and thermal imaging equipment to monitor any movement across the border," a BSF official said.

Drone surveillance was also pressed into service to aid ground troops in scanning difficult terrain. The heightened activity comes amid ongoing concerns over attempts by terrorists to exploit vulnerable stretches of the border to infiltrate ahead of upcoming national events and festivals.

Villagers residing near the zero line have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security post.

According to the BSF official, though no contact or exchange of fire was reported during the search, the alert would continue for the coming days.

"All border outposts have been put on maximum alert and coordination with other intelligence and security agencies has been strengthened to ensure a robust multi-tiered defence mechanism," an official said.

After the April 22 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist attack backed by Pakistan in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed, J&K Police and the security forces have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers in order to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror in J&K.

