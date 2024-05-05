BSF seize two Chinese drones along Pakistan border in Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 5 Two Chinese drones were recovered on Sunday from two locations in the border area of Punjab's Amritsar district in search operations launched on information by the Border Security Force's (BSF) intelligence wing.

The operations resulted in the recovery of a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone from the courtyard of an abandoned house of Hardo Ratan village in Amritsar, the BSF said.

Another Chinese-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered from a harvested field adjacent to Nestha village.

Reliable information and alertness of BSF troopers successfully helped to foil the desperate attempts of drone handlers and drug smugglers from across the border, it added.

Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire-fenced border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of the BSF.

