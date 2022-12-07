BSF seizes 10 gold biscuits worth over Rs 60 lakhs at Indo-Bangla border

The Border Security Force of South Bengal Frontier arrested a smuggler with 10 gold biscuits worth over Rs 60 lakhs, informed officials on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the BSF, the total weight of the seized gold biscuits is 1166 grams and is estimated to cost Rs 60 lakhs that was seized on Tuesday by the forces.

The accused has been identified as Amal Kumar Saha, a resident of North 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

According to the BSF officials, the smuggler revealed that this gold was given to him by a Bangladeshi smuggler from the Satkhira district namely Rizaual Mandal.

"Today he was about to hand over the gold to Ramprasad Biswas at Bithari Bazar in District North 24 Parganas. He was to get 1,000 rupees for this work. But while going on a bicycle, the jawans apprehended him during the search," the BSF official further said.

The apprehended smuggler and the seized goods were handed over to the Tentulia Customs Department for further legal action.

"BSF is constantly trying to stop smuggling on the Border and it has also got success in this work. Due to this people who indulged in crimes like smuggling are being apprehended continuously. More information related to smuggling is being obtained from the apprehended smuggler so that more people indulged in smuggling can be traced," the Commanding Officer of 112 Battalion added.

