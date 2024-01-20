BSF seizes AK-47 rifle, two magazines near India-Pak border
By IANS | Published: January 20, 2024 12:45 PM2024-01-20T12:45:38+5:302024-01-20T12:50:06+5:30
Chandigarh, Jan 20 An AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 40 cartridges were seized by the Border Security ...
Chandigarh, Jan 20 An AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 40 cartridges were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from fields near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, the force said on Saturday.
The seizure was made during a search operation by the BSF on Friday after noticing a drone movement on the night of January 18 and 19.
A day earlier, BSF troops, during patrolling the India-Pakistan border, seized 3 kg of heroin in Ferozepur.
Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app