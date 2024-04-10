BSF seizes banned medicines in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 10 In a coordinated effort by the BSF and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Ferozepur in Punjab, a significant breakthrough was achieved in the fight against illegal drug distribution.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF, a raid was conducted on a medical shop near Changa Rai Uttar village in Ferozepur district, said the BSF in a statement on Wednesday.

During the operation, a substantial quantity of banned medicines was seized.

Among the confiscated items were 20,370 capsules of Pregabalin and 93 tablets of Tapentadol.

These drugs were being sold without proper prescription, raising serious concerns about public health and safety.

The seized samples have been sent to Mohali for analysis and laboratory testing.

The joint operation underscores the commitment of BSF and the FDA to combating drug abuse and their endeavour to make Punjab a drug-free state.

