BSF seizes cache of arms, ammunitions in Punjab
By IANS | Published: October 28, 2022 11:15 AM 2022-10-28T11:15:08+5:30 2022-10-28T11:25:15+5:30
Chandigarh, Oct 28 The Border Security Force has seized six AK-47 rifles, three pistols, and 200 rounds of ammunition along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, officials said.
The recovery was made Thursday evening from a bag during a search near zero line in the Ferozepur sector.
From the bag, three AK-47 rifles, six empty magazines, three mini AK-47 rifles, five magazines, three pistols and six empty magazines along with 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered.
The BSF has informed Punjab Police for investigation.
