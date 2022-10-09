BSF seizes containers with mobile phones floating in river along India-B'desh border, worth Rs 38 lakh

The Border Security Force's (BSF) 70 Battalion troops under South Bengal Frontier, deputed at Border Out Post Lodhia, seized 317 mobile phones floating in the Pagla River worth Rs 38 lakh on Saturday evening on the International Border (IB).

According to BSF, the seizure was based on the basis of accurate information received from BSF intelligence sources.

"On October 8 2022, at 1730 hrs, the troops of the Border Out Post Lodhia, 70 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier, seized 317 mobile phones while floating in the Pagla River," the BSF said in a statement.

"The troops of Border Out Post Lodhia noticed that some plastic containers tied to banana stems in the Pagla river are floating along the river towards Bangladesh. Vigilant jawans immediately took out the above containers from the river and when they opened them, 317 pieces of mobile phones of different companies were recovered from them. Which price is estimated Rs 38,83,000," the BSF informed.

The seized goods were handed over to the Police Station English Bazar for further legal action.

The Commanding Officer of the 70 Battalion stated that the Border Security Force is taking strict measures to prevent smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh Border due to which people involved in activities like smuggling are experiencing a lot of difficulties and some of them are getting apprehended, who are also being punished according to the law, the BSF added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor