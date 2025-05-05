BSF seizes narcotics valued at Rs 3.38 crore along India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata, May 5 The Border Security Force (BSF) has made a major seizure of narcotics valued at nearly Rs 3.38 crore along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB), in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, an official said on Monday.

"Around 2.30 a.m. on Sunday, troops of the 71 Bn BSF, posted at Border Outpost Khandua, spotted the suspicious movement of two persons behind their Domination Line. The troops immediately focussed their torched beams on the two and ordered them to stop. Instead of doing so, the miscreants fled towards the Atrosia village, taking advantage of the dark and the cover provided by houses. The troops did not use weapons to avoid any collateral damage," said N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.

"Soon after the incident, BSF troops mounted a major search operation in the area. During the intensive sweep of the bushes and surrounding locations, the troops recovered a plastic bag. Upon opening the bag, they found two packets wrapped in brown tape. The first packet contained 10 small cellophane packets filled with a light yellow powder, which prima facie appeared to be a narcotic substance.

"The second packet contained two additional cellophane packets, one filled with brown powder and the other with light yellow powder. The recovered packets were immediately sent for testing. Upon analysis, the substances tested positive for heroin (100 grams) and methaqualone (1.060 kg). The estimated value of the heroin is Rs 20,00,000, while the methaqualone is valued at nearly Rs 3,18,00,000," he added.

The narcotics were handed over to relevant authorities for necessary legal action. The DIG said that this is a significant success in the ongoing war against narcotics and smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

"All credit goes to courageous BSF jawans, who remain vigilant day and night, fully dedicated to thwarting every smuggling attempt. Due to the alertness and quick action of the BSF jawans, the morale of smugglers is continuously being broken, which is a big achievement for the BSF," he said.

