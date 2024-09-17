BSF seizes over 1 kg gold along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Kolkata, Sep 17 The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 1.17 kg gold valued at nearly Rs 86.87 lakh along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the Nadia district of West Bengal.

“The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Madhupur Border Outpost. Troops of the 68 Bn BSF, who are in charge there, had received intelligence inputs regarding a possible attempt to smuggle gold from Bangladesh to India across the border fence,” said Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.

He added that a woman BSF constable, while on patrol, noticed some suspicious movement towards the IBB Road from the Bangladesh side and alerted her colleague.

“This happened near a bridge across River Betna. The BSF jawans then challenged the miscreants who fled back to Bangladesh after hurling a packet across the border fence. The smugglers took advantage of the darkness and could not be nabbed before they crossed the zero line,” he said.

He added that the area was cordoned off by a Quick Reaction Team and a thorough search led to the recovery of a plastic packet from the grass close to the border fence.

“There were 10 gold biscuits inside. They were taken to the Madhupur BOP before being handed over to the customs department at Bagdah,” he said.

He added that the border population should also assist by providing information regarding any criminal activity taking place in the area.

“Any information related to gold smuggling can be shared through BSF's Seema Sathi Helpline Number 14419. People can also send voice or WhatsApp messages to 9903472227. Those providing concrete information will be rewarded and their identities will not be disclosed,” Pandey said.

