BSF shoots down drone along Pak border, narcotics seized

Chandigarh, July 31 The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district and seized three kg narcotics that it was carrying.
"At about 9 p.m. on Sunday, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering India from Pakistan near Kalash village in Tarn Taran district," a BSF official said.
A joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out in the area on Monday morning.
During the search, troops found a large consignment suspected to be heroin in a packet wrapped in yellow tape from the fields.
