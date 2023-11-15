BSF shoots down drone, seizes another with narcotics in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 15 The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone and seized another with a packet

BSF shoots down drone, seizes another with narcotics in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 15 The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone and seized another with a packet of narcotics attached to it near the International Border in Punjab.

In the first incident on the night of Tuesday, BSF troops intercepted a drone near Mianwali village in the Tarn Taran sector.

During a joint search operation carried out with Punjab Police on Wednesday morning, the drone was recovered in a broken condition along with two batteries from the fields adjacent to the village.

In a separate incident, BSF troops while carrying out an area domination patrol ahead of the border fence found a suspicious item lying in the fields near Roranwala Khurd village in the Amritsar sector.

While examining, troops recovered a drone along with a packet containing about 500 gram of heroin wrapped with yellow adhesive tape. Both the seized drones are China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopters, the BSF said.

