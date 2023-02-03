BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab; heroin seized

February 3, 2023

Chandigarh, Feb 3 The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone that was smuggling contraband from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district on Friday.

The drone was recovered between the border fence and the Zero Line along with a packet of 5 kg heroin, wrapped in polythene.

At about 2.30 a.m. troops deployed on the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Kakkar village in he district, said the BSF in a statement.

As per the laid down drill, troops endeavored to intercept the drone by firing.

The whole area was cordoned and police and other agencies were informed.

