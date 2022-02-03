BSF shoots Pak intruder in Punjab's Firozepur Sector

New Delhi, Feb 3 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that it has killed one Pakistani intruder on February 2 who crossed International Border and entered into Indian territory near Border Out Post (BoP) of KS Wala in Firozepur Sector.

According to officials at Force's Headquarters here, on Wednesday's evening, the troops deployed on the BoP observed some suspicious movement ahead of Border fencing from the Pakistan side in the area of KS Wala under Ferozepur sector. The intruder crossed IB and entered into Indian Territory.

"The troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead in an aggressive manner, therefore, sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops fired upon the intruder in self-defense, killing one Pak intruder on the spot", the officials said.

The area nearby was thoroughly searched as per the Standard Operative Procedure, they further said, adding that the vigilant BSF troops foiled the nefarious attempts of anti national elements into Indian territory.

Recently on January 28 this year, the BSF had foiled Pakistan's arms and narcotics smuggling bid in Gurudaspur sector in Punjab and recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics suspected to be heroin in large quantities in which a jawan was injured during the crossfire by the miscreants.

Again on January 20, 2022, the BSF also foiled another attempt of smuggling of contraband by engaging a 'flying object' coming from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar Sector and seized heroin weighing 7 kg which was being carried into India.

In the past too, such attempts were made to smuggle narcotics, arms and ammunition into Indian territories on the western border by using drones by handlers in Pakistan.

Reacting to these cross border smuggling on the western border, the officials in the security set up said that it has been noticed that such attempts have increased in recent months.

The Pakistan's Inter State Services (ISI) is leaving no stone unturned to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics and obviously this has been done to derail assembly election in Punjab, the officials commented.

