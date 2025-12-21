BSF steps up vigil along India-Bangladesh border amid fresh unrest in neighbouring country

Agartala, Dec 21 In view of the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its vigil along the border with the neighbouring country, officials said on Saturday.

A senior BSF official said that although no additional border guarding forces have been deployed along the frontier, surveillance and vigilance have been further strengthened following the fresh violence in the neighbouring country, especially in Dhaka

"The BSF has enhanced its vigil and intensified domination along the International Border since violence began in Bangladesh in June–July last year, especially after the fall of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024, " the official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

He said that there have been no major incidents reported along either side of the border, even as fresh violence and large gatherings have been taking place in several Bangladeshi cities, including the capital, Dhaka.

"However, our vigil remains on top priority, and we are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality," the official added.

The official also said that bilateral coordination has been strengthened through regular sector commander-level, battalion-level, company-level and Border Outpost (BOP)-level meetings and border contacts with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to resolve issues and enhance coordination between the two forces.

Four northeastern states -- Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) -- share a 1,880-km-long border with Bangladesh, making the region highly sensitive to cross-border movement, migration, smuggling and other crimes.

In a related development, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, after chairing a high-level law and order review meeting at Pragna Bhawan here on Saturday, had said that the state government remains vigilant over Bangladesh-related developments, communal elements and touts, asserting that there would be no compromise on law and order.

Earlier, Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said there is currently no major infiltration into Tripura from Bangladesh, but instances of exfiltration from the Indian side have been reported.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken a firm stand against infiltration, adding that guarding the international border in Tripura remains challenging due to difficult terrain, geographical factors and unfenced stretches. “There are some patches along the border which are yet to be fenced, and the BSF remains extra alert in these areas. The force has been doing a commendable job in guarding the international border," Saha said.

Amid the volatile situation in Bangladesh, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, along with Spear Corps Commander, Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar and other senior Army officers, visited the India-Bangladesh border areas in Mizoram and Tripura on Friday to review the security situation and preparedness

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu also last week visited border areas in Sepahijala district and interacted with the people living along there and the BSF officials.

