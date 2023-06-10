BSF Tripura seizes contraband bottles worth Rs 5,59,125 intended for smuggling into Bangladesh

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 10 : The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura on Thursday apprehended one Indian national and seized 3,195 bottles of Eskuf syrup, worth Rs 5,59,125 intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, the BSF said in an official statement.

"In a recent operation conducted on June 8, 2023, in collaboration with the local police, a suspected vehicle was intercepted by the BSF Tripura," said the statement.

The vehicle was found to be carrying 3,195 bottles of Eskuf syrup, valued at Rs 5,59,125 intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. Consequently, one Indian national was apprehended, it added.

The statement also said that the BSF troops along with Airport Police Station swiftly launched further operations based on the information provided by the arrested individual.

BSF party assisted by Police tracked one truck parked at Agartala airport road near the Usha Bazar area, it said.

"During the search of the vehicle, a huge quantity of Eskuf syrup 84,800 bottles worth Rs 1,48,40,000 packed in several cartons was found concealed under sacks filled with corn," it added.

BSF handed over the seized Eskuf/Phensedyl to Police Station Airport, it further added.

In addition, BSF troop also seized 8,960 bottles of Eskuf syrup, worth Rs 15,68,000 from a truck concealed near Village Mohanpur. BSF handed over the seized items to Police Station Sidhai, the statement said.

In a single day, 96,955 bottles of Eskuf/ Phensedyl worth Rs 1,69,67,125 were recovered and seized by BSF troops, it said.

The official statement added that the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura remains committed to combating the persistent issue of border smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Through its ongoing efforts and regular execution of "Special Operations," the BSF Tripura effectively neutralizes the nefarious designs of syndicates engaged in border smuggling, it said.

The vigilant BSF troops deployed across various regions of the Tripura frontier continue to undertake proactive operations against trans-border smugglers, leading to the seizure of various contraband items, it said.

