BSF’s historic camel contingent to grace Ekta Parade with 52 camels from Jodhpur

Ahmedabad, Oct 29 The Border Security Force’s (BSF) famed Camel Contingent, once known as the Ganga Singh Risala of the princely state of Bikaner, will make a appearance at the upcoming Ekta Parade at the Statue of Unity. Two units of the contingent, comprising 52 camels brought from Jodhpur in specially designed vehicles, will participate in the event.

Known for its majestic presence in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the BSF Camel Contingent has a proud and historic lineage that dates back to the early 20th century.

The contingent’s origins lie in the Bikaner Camel Corps — a regiment established by Maharaja Ganga Singh of Bikaner, who modernized his army and created a specialized camel-mounted unit to patrol the desert frontiers.

The force, known as Ganga Singh Risala, was later integrated into the Indian Army after Independence. In 1965, following the formation of the Border Security Force, the responsibility of the Camel Regiment was officially handed over to the BSF.

Today, the Camel Contingent stands as an iconic symbol of India’s desert defence and cultural heritage. The unit remains a permanent part of the BSF, performing ceremonial duties during national events and representing India’s frontier spirit. The camels, mainly from the Jaisalmer and Bikaner breeds, are carefully selected based on their height, weight, strength, and adaptability to desert conditions.

While Jaisalmeri camels are known for their endurance and speed, Bikaneri camels are prized for their strength and load-bearing ability. Once inducted into the contingent, each camel is assigned a dedicated rider who trains, cares for, and even names the animal. The most disciplined camels lead the formation during parades.

The riders — easily recognised by their long moustaches, saffron turbans, and traditional uniforms — undergo rigorous training to master the art of camel riding and parade drills.

“Riding a camel requires the rider’s body to move in rhythm with the animal’s sway. It’s both an art and a discipline,” a BSF official explained.

In the mid-1980s, BSF officer K.S. Rathod played a key role in strengthening the Camel Contingent and established a dedicated training school in Jodhpur. In 1986, the BSF introduced the Camel Band, a unique musical unit where musicians perform atop camels — a challenging feat that requires exceptional balance and coordination.

