BSNL clocks Rs 11,134 crore revenue in H1 FY26, targets Rs 27,500 crore annual run rate: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 30 Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday commended the Bhartiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) leadership team as the state-owned telecom company has shown a strong performance trajectory through the first half of the current fiscal (H1 FY26), recording a revenue of Rs 11,134 crore.

The telecom firm has achieved a 93 per cent revenue run rate against Q2 targets, generating close to Rs 5,347 crore.

The minister noted that BSNL’s annual revenue target for FY26 stands at Rs 27,500 crore, up from Rs 25,000 crore in the previous year, a testament to the organisation’s rising operational and market performance.

“Everything in life is execution-driven, and our CGMs are BSNL’s execution artists. You are the standard-bearers of transformation across your circles,” Scindia stated.

He emphasised the need for daily focus on Quality of Service (QoS), highlighting it as the “non-negotiable mantra” for the organisation.

The Union Minister chaired the second Strategic Review and Planning Meeting (2025–26) of BSNL, with participation from Chief General Managers (CGMs) of all 28 circles across the country.

The strategic review focused on sustaining BSNL’s profitability momentum, following its historic back-to-back net quarterly profits in FY 2024-25.

During the meeting, the minister directed all CGMs to closely track metrics such as mean repair time, uptime, and customer satisfaction indices daily, asserting that “everything else is a result of QoS.

He further urged circles to benchmark their BTS and OTL uptime performance against competitors, identify gaps, and ensure battery and media replacements across all circles by December 2025.

“We operate in days and hours, not months,” he stressed. Scindia also called for cost discipline, making it clear that no circle should report negative EBITDA. “Every rupee saved adds directly to our bottom line,” Scindia noted.

In line with BSNL’s diversification goals, the Minister encouraged circles to explore new revenue streams.

He cited the Department of Posts as an example of innovation through new product lines and unexplored market segments. Notably, India Post is set to introduce 6 new products in early 2026.

