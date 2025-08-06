BSP leader Armstrong murder: Madras HC quashes detention of 17 under Goondas Act

Chennai, Aug 6 The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed the detention of 17 individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president K. Armstrong, who was hacked to death in a brutal attack in July 2024, in Chennai.

A division bench comprising Justice M.S. Ramesh and Justice V. Lakshminarayanan delivered the verdict while hearing a batch of petitions filed by the relatives of the accused, challenging their detention under the Goondas Act.

The court held that the detentions were not in compliance with the procedural requirements of the Act and observed that the orders were passed in a mechanical manner. However, the bench made it clear that the quashing of the preventive detention orders would not have any bearing on the bail pleas of the accused, which must be considered on their individual merits by the appropriate court.

The petitioners had argued that the detention orders issued by the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner were arbitrary and lacked proper application of mind. They also contended that the authorities failed to promptly and adequately inform the detainees and their families about the detention, thereby violating statutory provisions.

The case pertains to the gruesome murder of 47-year-old K. Armstrong, then state president of the BSP, who was hacked to death on July 5, 2024. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near his residence in Sembiam, a densely populated area near Perambur in North Chennai.

According to the prosecution, a six-member gang arrived on three motorcycles and attacked Armstrong while he was speaking with friends and supporters. The assailants, armed with deadly weapons, struck with swift and brutal force.

Despite being in a public area, the suddenness of the attack gave little time for those nearby to intervene.

Armstrong was left in a pool of blood as the attackers fled the scene. He succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.

The murder sent shockwaves across the state, triggering strong condemnation from various political parties and public outrage.

With the court now setting aside the Goondas Act detention orders, the legal battle in the sensational case is expected to continue as the trial progresses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor