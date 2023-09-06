BSP slams controversy over Bharat

Lucknow, Sep 6 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Wednesday said that the ruling NDA and the opposition are together in the issue of changing the name of India to Bharat.

"The two are in collusion on the issue. The BSP does not support this," she said.

Apart from this, Mayawati also said that the opposition has given a chance to the BJP on this issue.

"That is why our party has distanced itself from these two alliances (NDA) and I.N.D.I.A in public interest. If the BJP had any objection to the name of the opposition alliance, then it should have gone to the Supreme Court," she pointed out.

The BSP president further said that because of this issue, important issues have been sidelined.

She also demanded that the Supreme Court itself should take cognisance of this matter and ban organisations having names which are named after the country.

"The narrow politics being carried out by the opposition and the ruling party in the name of the country will give an opportunity to anyone to tamper with the Constitution," she said.

Mayawati further said that the Central Government should have banned the issue related to this matter (in the name of opposition alliance) by changing the law.

