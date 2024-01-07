BSP to launch ‘Behenji’ app on Mayawati's birthday

Lucknow, Jan 7 The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has finally come of ‘digital age’.

The party will launch the 'Behanji' app on January 15, which is Mayawati’s birthday.

The party intends to connect youth workers with this app which is said to be made on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'NaMo' app.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will also organise public meetings in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on January 15, which is the birthday of party chief Mayawati.

“This time on Behenji’s birthday, the party is organising public meetings in all 75 districts of the state. In these public meetings, the people of the state will be given information about the various public welfare schemes of the BSP, said a senior party functionary.”

“The party is fully prepared for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the next two-three months and is organising these public meetings to energise its workers for the elections,” he said.

When asked whether the party would make any electoral understanding with the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BSP’s UP chief Vishwanath Pal said, “Only Behen ji (Mayawati) will take any decision in this regard. We are just workers. All the decisions in the party are taken by her.”

He further said that, “If our leader has said that our party will contest the elections alone, then all of us party workers will contest the elections alone with full strength and will win.”

He claimed the party is fully prepared to contest elections on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Sources said the party meetings at district levels on Mayawati’s birthday will also be a show of strength by prospective candidates. In this, the popularity of the contenders for the Lok Sabha constituencies will be assessed based on their ability to gather crowds.

The BSP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) formed an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BSP was the bigger gainer with 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav’s SP won five seats.

