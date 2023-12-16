BSR party IT cell staffer arrested for post against K’taka Energy Min

Bengaluru, Dec 16 Cyber Crime sleuths in Telangana have arrested a BSR party staffer on charges of posting against Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George on Saturday.

The accused identified as 33-year-old Ravikanth Sharma, is the son of a former corporator and resident of Karimnagar in Telangana.

Ravikanth created a post against Minister George and fabricated a fake audio clip discussing the power situation in Karnataka and Griha Jyothi, a free power scheme.

The post and audio clip were then circulated widely on social media.

A complaint was filed in this regard with the East Division of the Cyber Crime police station in Bengaluru.

The accused person's father is associated with the BRS party in Telangana, and both of his parents were corporators.

Further investigation is being conducted by the police.

