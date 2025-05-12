Buddha Purnima 2025: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation, Says ‘Lord Buddha’s Message Is Rooted in Truth, Equality and Harmony’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. He gave an example of the life of Lord Buddha’s teachings for humanity. PM Modi said, “Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace.”

सभी देशवासियों को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। सत्य, समानता और सद्भाव के सिद्धांत पर आधारित भगवान बुद्ध के संदेश मानवता के पथ-प्रदर्शक रहे हैं। त्याग और तप को समर्पित उनका जीवन विश्व समुदाय को सदैव करुणा और शांति के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2025

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, marks Gautama Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death). Millions across India celebrate the festival, and devotees reflect on Buddha’s teachings of nonviolence, compassion, and the pursuit of truth.

बुद्ध पूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों और पूरे विश्व में भगवान बुद्ध के अनुयायियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं देती हूँ। pic.twitter.com/ZvW15mGHZn — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 12, 2025

Other leaders, including President of India Droupadi Murmu also wish on the auspicious occasion. "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world."

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha all over the world. The immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind. His ideals strengthen our faith in eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. His teachings inspire us to live a life based on morality," President Murmu said.

She further asked to adopt the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives and contribute in "building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat."

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the life of Lord Buddha gives the message of following the path of "knowledge, compassion and non-violence."

"Happy Buddha Purnima to everyone. The life of Lord Buddha, who gave the message of equality and unity to human society by following the path of knowledge, compassion and non-violence, is the confluence of thoughts, words and deeds. I pray to Lord Buddha for everyone's happiness and peace," Shah posted on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings and said that Lord Buddha's timeless teachings continue to guide humanity towards harmony.

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I bow to Mahatma Buddha who is the symbol of peace, wisdom and compassion. His timeless teachings continue to guide humanity towards harmony, self-realisation and the path of righteousness," Singh posted on X.

