Buddha's teachings antidote for global problems: PM in address to Buddhist summit

New Delhi, April 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the current global situation is the most challenging as there is war, economic instability, terrorism and religious fanaticism, adding that in such times, teachings of Buddha are the best solution for all such problems.

"This hope, this faith is the biggest strength of this earth. When this hope gets united, the Buddha's Dhamma will become the world's belief and Buddha's realisation will become the belief of humanity," he said while addressing the inaugural session of Global Buddhist Summit here.

Remembering the Buddhist path of theory, practice and realisation, the Prime Minister elaborated on India's adoption of all the three points in its journey in the last nine years of the NDA government.

Modi said that India has worked with dedication for the propagation of Lord Buddha's teachings.

He mentioned about the peace missions and India's efforts in rescue work during disasters like the earthquake in Turkiy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor