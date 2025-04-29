Budgam Accident: CRPF Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, 10 Personnel Injured

BUDGAM, Jammu and Kashmir (April 29, 2025): A shocking incident occurred in the Tangnar area of Khan Sahib Tehsil in central Kashmir's Budgam district when a CRPF vehicle met with a severe accident. According to reports, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep pit.

Sources stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently plunged into the pit. Around 10 personnel from the Special Quick Action Team (SQAT) of the South Srinagar range were injured in the accident, with two reported to be in critical condition.

All the injured have been referred to the Army Base Hospital in Srinagar for medical treatment. An officer confirmed that several CRPF personnel were hurt in the incident, and rescue operations were immediately launched following the accident.