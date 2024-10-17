Budgam Accident: Truck Carrying CRPF Personnel Skids Off Road in Jammu and Kashmir; 12 Injured
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2024 12:47 PM2024-10-17T12:47:05+5:302024-10-17T12:50:29+5:30
BUDGAM, Jammu and Kashmir (October 17, 2024): A truck carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near the Khaygam crossing in Pakherpora of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.
Reports indicate that twelve personnel sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further details about the accident are awaited.
