Budgam Accident: Truck Carrying CRPF Personnel Skids Off Road in Jammu and Kashmir; 12 Injured

BUDGAM, Jammu and Kashmir (October 17, 2024): A truck carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near the Khaygam crossing in Pakherpora of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that twelve personnel sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further details about the accident are awaited.