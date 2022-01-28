Budget 2022: American business advocacy group recommends to take urgent action to address the distortions and inefficiencies in banking sector

Ahead of Union Budget 2022, many sectors and expects are giving their recommendations to the government for their development, same as now the top American business advocacy group, has set of recommendations to the government for budget 2022. The American business advocacy group has recommended finance minister of India take urgent action to address the distortions and inefficiencies arising out of regulatory mandates in the banking sector.

Due to the corona crises, the banking sector also got affected badly and however, it is been reported that the government will thoroughly look into the development of the banking sector as it is the pillar of the country's economy.

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.

While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.