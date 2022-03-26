Budget 2022: Check the top priority sectors of government, that will get more jobs

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi budget 2022-23 said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are aiming to increase the percentage of the working population of Delhi from the current 33% to 45% in the next five years."

He further explained, "That is, out of the total population of 1 crore 68 lakh people of Delhi, these 56 lakh people who do some employment at present, we will have to increase their number to 76 lakhs."

Talking about the priority sector he said, "Our Government has chosen the following sectors as a priority to create new jobs"

- Retail Sector

- Food & beverages

- Logistic & Supply Chain

- Travel & Tourism

- Entertainment

- Construction

- Real Estate

- Green Energy

Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."