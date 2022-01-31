Budget 2022: India has become the fastest-growing economy due to constant efforts of the govt : VP Naidu in Parliament

While addressing the Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2022, the current vice president of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu revealed the Centre's schemes and said "Govt has taken the initiative of 'One Sun, One World, One Grid', it is the first such international network of an interconnected solar grid,"he said adding, "India has become the fastest-growing economy due to constant efforts of the govt; GST saw record numbers in the past few months. Govt moving fast to building a strong foundation on the principles of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas; Challenging period of COVID-19 inspired us to achieve goals".

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February. While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.