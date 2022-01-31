Budget 2022 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Parliament

Addressing the Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2022, President Ram Nath Kovid said, "I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritized their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence"

Talking on Republic Day he said "Starting this year, the Government has begun the Republic Day celebrations from 23rd Jan - Netaji's birth anniversary. My Govt believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country"

