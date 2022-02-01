Budget 2022: Nitin Rao, CEO of InCred is expecting a low-key budget this time

Ahead of Budget 2022, Nitin Rao, CEO of InCred Wealth said on Tuesday that not all the sectors are expecting a change in the budget “While there are murmurs going around on budget expectations, we must remember that the budget is coming in the midst of many state election campaigns. It is unlikely that the Govt will be able to announce any earth-shattering reforms or populist measures since the Code of Conduct is in place at state levels. I would therefore expect a low-key budget this time and the markets would likely discount sentiments revolving around earnings and election expectations in this period" he said.

