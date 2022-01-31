Budget 2022: "Women empowerment is one of the top priorities of the govt" says President while addressing the Parliament

Addressing the Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2022, President Ram Nath Kovid said, "Women empowerment is one of the top priorities of the govt. We're witnesses to the success of Ujjwala Yojana. Through Mudra Yojana, the entrepreneurship & skills of women have received a boost. With 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' many positive results have come to the fore"

In his speech, he also said "My govt is also running PM Svanidhi Yojana to benefit the street vendors. So far 28 lakh street vendors have received monetary support worth over Rs 2900 crores. Govt is now connecting these vendors with online companies."

He also assured that BJP has crossed milestones in India's agriculture, "India's agriculture exports have crossed Rs three lakh crore." he stated.

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February. While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.



