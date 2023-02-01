Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget, blue print for India@100, says FM

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2023 11:43 AM 2023-02-01T11:43:41+5:30 2023-02-01T11:43:45+5:30

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget ...

Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget, blue print for India@100, says FM | Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget, blue print for India@100, says FM

Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget, blue print for India@100, says FM

Next

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100.

This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said. This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024. 

Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019.

Open in app
Tags : Budget 2023 Nirmala Sitharaman