Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget, blue print for India@100, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100.

This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said. This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019.