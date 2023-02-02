Budget 2023: Assam CM Sarma thanks PM for nearly doubling allocation for PM-DevINE

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised the Union Budget 2023-24 which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Wednesday.

He said that the budget will help to create new job opportunities through PM Vikas, National Apprentice Programme, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 and extensive investments in incentivising Digital Economy and Green Economy.

"The record allocation of Rs 13 lakh crore in infra will hugely boost the economy. The Budget 2023 presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Amrit Kaal is truly historic. It will strengthen the economic fundamentals of a resurgent New India," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further thanked the finance minister for granting further fiscal autonomy to States in incentivising capital investments."

"Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India has witnessed transformational socio-economic & spiritual changes. The Per Capita Income has increased more than double since 2014 and India is one of the fastest growing economies in 2023 (was listed among the 'fragile 5' in 2013). I am thankful to PM for nearly doubling the allocation for PM-DevINE to revitalise infrastructure growth in North Eastern States. Amrit Daohar scheme will ensure optimal use of wetlands in our region," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that the budget focuses on tribal & indigenous communities with schemes like PM-PVTG for last-mile development.

"Overall, the budget has been truly inspired by Modi ji's clarion call of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" and will have a net positive impact on all sections of society - from entrepreneurs, farmers, women, youth, elders, children and other deprived sections," the Assam Chief Minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

