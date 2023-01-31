Budget 2023: ‘India has started seeing benefits of Make in India initiative,’ says President Murmu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2023 11:58 AM 2023-01-31T11:58:42+5:30 2023-01-31T12:00:41+5:30
Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, President Droupadi Murmu said Tuesday: "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties.