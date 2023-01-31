Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu stresses on making India an Aatmanirbhar nation by 2047

In maiden pre-budget session speech, President Murmu says citizens have to build an India that is ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant).

By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be aatmanirbhar and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties, she said.

The President said that we should aim for an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society & the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time.

