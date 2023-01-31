Budget 2023: Where to watch live Budget session 2023

The Union Budget for 2023–24 will be presented on Wednesday, February 1st. Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, will deliver the budget speech in Parliament. This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last full budget before the next general election, which will be held in 2024.

Where to watch Union Budget 2023-24 live?

The Union Budget for Fiscal Year 24 can be watched live on Sansad TV and Doordarshan. News channels will broadcast Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech live. It will also be live-streamed on Sansad TV, Doordarshan, and Press Information Bureau's YouTube channel (PIB).

When to watch Union Budget 2023-24 live?

On February 1, the Union Finance Minister will start the budget speech at 11 a.m. It will most likely last between an hour and two hours. Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget speech for 2022–2023 for around 92 minutes, marking it her shortest speech yet. In 2020, she delivered the longest budget speech in Indian history, at almost 2 hours and 40 minutes.

How will be the Union Budget 2023 presented?

The Union Budget 2023, like the previous two budgets, will be presented in a paperless format. Previously, the Finance Minister presented the budget in a briefcase. In 2019, the bahi khata replaced it. In 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman read the budget from a tablet for the first time.

Where can I read the Union Budget 2023?

The Union Budget 2023 documents will be available on the Union Budget mobile application on February 1, after the Finance Minister delivers her budget speech. The application is available for download from the Google Play Store and the App Store. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her fifth budget speech this year.