Budget 2023 will give impetus to Modi govt's self-reliant India vision taking every section along: Amit Shah

Terming Union Budget 2023-24 an all-inclusive and visionary, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said it will give further impetus to the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for a self-reliant India, taking every section along.

Shah made the statement through his series of posts on Twitter after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. This is Sitharaman's fifth Budget presentation since 2019.

Shah congratulated the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for tabling that budget, saying it lays a strong foundation for 'Amrit Kaal'.

"The Budget-2023 brought by the Modi government is a budget that lays a strong foundation for Amrit Kaal. I am sure that this all-inclusive and visionary budget will give further impetus to the resolve of the Modi government for a self-reliant India, taking every section along," said Shah.

The target of increasing the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore and keeping the Fiscal Deficit at 5.9 per cent is commendable, said the Home Minister, adding "This shows the foresight of the Modi government to build a new India with strong infrastructure and a strong economy."

"Thanks to Modi ji for giving huge tax relief to the middle and salaried class. The increase in tax rebate from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and unprecedented changes in tax slabs will greatly benefit the middle class."

Along with this, Shah said he also welcomes the relief given to government employees.

Pointing that the foundation of the bright future of any country is its educated and skilled young generation, the Home Minister said he heartily welcomes the decision to set up a National Digital Library to make books available to the youth.

He said that the agriculture credit has been increased to Rs 20 lakh crore. "Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be created to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs. Along with this, for the next three years, one crore farmers will be helped to do natural farming and 10,000 Bio Input Resource Centers will be set up."

A budget provision of Rs 2.4 lakh crore has been made for the Railways, which will connect remote areas with the railways, mentioned the Home Minister.

Along with this, Shah said the decision to revive 50 airports, heliports, advanced landing grounds in the country will increase regional air connectivity, which will give a boost to tourism.

"In this budget, it has been decided to start the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana to make the country's traditional artisans and craftsmen self-reliant. This decision will make a big difference in the lives of Vishwakarma by enabling them to enhance the quality and market reach of their products."

Following the mantra of 'Prosperity from Cooperation', Shah said the Modi government is working with a determined spirit to raise the standard of living of crores of people through cooperatives.

"Today, the unprecedented decisions taken in the budget to strengthen the cooperative sector are a symbol of this resolution," said Shah.

With the plan to set up the world's largest decentralized storage capacity in the budget, the Cooperation Minister said farmers associated with cooperative societies will be able to store their produce and sell the produce at the right time and get a fair price. "This will play an important role in Modi ji's resolve to increase the income of farmers."

"Also, in the next five years, the government will facilitate the establishment of new multipurpose cooperative societies, primary fisheries societies and dairy cooperative societies in every panchayat. With this, the cooperative movement will get new direction and momentum, due to which this sector will be more empowered."

Shah thanked Prime Minister Modi for keeping the co-operative societies in the manufacturing sector formed till March 31, 2024, in the ambit of only 15 per cent tax.

"The decision to increase the maximum limit of TDS on cash withdrawal to Rs 3 crore, to provide a limit of Rs 2 lakh per member for cash deposits and loans by PACS and PCARDBs is commendable," said Shah.

"Another important decision has been taken for the cooperative sector, in which sugar cooperatives have been given the facility to reflect the payments made to farmers before 2016-17 in their expenses. Due to this, cooperative sugar mills will get a relief of about Rs 10,000 crore. I welcome this proposal."

( With inputs from ANI )

