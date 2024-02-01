Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Meets President Droupadi Murmu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and senior officials of the Finance Ministry, convened at Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu ahead of presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union… pic.twitter.com/o2UrUCRuaH — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

Sitharaman Set to Unveil Sixth Budget:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to deliver the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha today, marking her sixth consecutive budget presentation, encompassing five annual budgets and one interim budget.

Anticipated Policy Focus on Job Creation:

Expectations are high for Sitharaman to address critical sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, with a particular emphasis on job creation.

Taxation and Housing Expectations:

Taxpayers are eager for potential changes in tax slabs and deductions, which could impact their financial and investment strategies. Additionally, homebuyers are hopeful for an increase in the current ₹2 lakh rebate on housing loan interest under Section 24 to approximately ₹5 lakh.

Economic Growth Under Scrutiny:

The interim budget unfolds against the backdrop of a robust domestic economy, prompting close scrutiny from experts to assess its potential to sustain the current high growth rate.