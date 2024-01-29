Budget 2024: Government Convenes All-Party Meeting Tomorrow Ahead of Union Budget

The Narendra Modi government has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday, January 30, ahead of the Union Budget session. It is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present a full-fledged budget. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period till a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) issued a series of key recommendations ahead of the Budget presentation.