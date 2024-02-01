Budget 2024: India Close to Achieving Target of 3 Crore Houses Under Rural Housing Scheme, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2024 11:53 AM2024-02-01T11:53:45+5:302024-02-01T11:54:08+5:30
India is nearing its goal of providing 3 crore houses under the rural housing scheme, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that an additional 2 crore houses will be constructed over the next five years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently disbursed the first installment of Rs 540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.
Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering the financial sector to meet investment needs, focusing on enhancing size, capacity, skills, and regulatory framework.