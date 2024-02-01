Budget 2024: India Close to Achieving Target of 3 Crore Houses Under Rural Housing Scheme, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India is nearing its goal of providing 3 crore houses under the rural housing scheme, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that an additional 2 crore houses will be constructed over the next five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently disbursed the first installment of Rs 540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.

Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering the financial sector to meet investment needs, focusing on enhancing size, capacity, skills, and regulatory framework.