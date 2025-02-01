Budget 2025: 36 Life-Saving Drugs Including Cancer Fully Exempted From Basic Customs Duty
Published: February 1, 2025
In a major relief for cancer and rare disease patients, FM Sitharaman announced that 36 life saving drugs to be added in list of medicines fully exempted from basic duties. To provide relief to patients, especially those suffering from cancer and rare disease, I propose 36 life saving drugs in fully exempted custom duties, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2025 speech.