Budget 2025 Farmers Schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Makhana Board in Bihar

In the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several key announcements, with a special focus on Bihar. Ahead of the upcoming state elections, she introduced the creation of a Makhana Board aimed at improving Makhana production and processing in the state, with particular emphasis on supporting farmers. Additionally, she announced the launch of a National Mission for High-Yielding Seeds to boost agricultural productivity.

The Union Finance Minister said the Makhana Board will be established in Bihar to improve processing and the value addition. Apart from this, the board will provide handholding and trade related technologies. She stated that the board will also work to ensure farmers receive benefits of all relevant government schemes.FM Sitharaman further announced the establishment of National institute of food technology in Bihar to support entrepreneurship, development and to enhance farmer income.

