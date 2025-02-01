Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ for Farmers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025, highlighting the government's focus on GYAN—Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari Shakti (women empowerment). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the budget aims to boost the economy with key initiatives, including the launch of the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana' for farmers. Additionally, the government has increased the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) limit to Rs 5 lakh, Sitharaman announced.

Nirmala Sitharaman announced the implementation of the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana' for farmers, in collaboration with state governments. The scheme, aimed at boosting farm growth, rural development, and manufacturing, will benefit 1.7 crore farmers and will be launched in 100 districts across the country. Additionally, a Makhana Board will be set up to enhance the income of people in Bihar. The government has also increased the loan limit for dairy farmers from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, Sitharaman stated.

Watch:

The government will prioritize increasing fruit and vegetable production while implementing the Dhan Dhanya Yojana in collaboration with states. A new urea plant will be established in Assam, and the first phase of the scheme will focus on 100 districts with low agricultural output. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized boosting agricultural production, irrigation, rural development, investment in the agriculture sector, and farmers' average income.

The government will focus on boosting pulse production (masoor and tur) over the next six years and cotton production for five years to strengthen the textile industry. A non-leather footwear scheme will be introduced, creating 22 lakh jobs and generating ₹4 lakh crore in business, with exports exceeding ₹1.1 lakh crore. The MSME sector, with over 1 crore registrations, will see further growth, with the credit guarantee for micro enterprises increasing from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore, reinforcing India's position as a manufacturing hub.